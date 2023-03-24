Murder Warrant Issued for Four in Sunday Murder

On Sunday March 19 th , 2023 at 87:1309 pm, officers of the patrol division and criminal
investigations division begin a homicide investigation in to the shooting death of Michael Clark and the injury of a 6 year old child at the intersection of Pinehurst Street and Grove Street.
The Criminal Investigation Division announced that they have active felony arrest warrants for
four men in connection with the shooting. The charges are currently for murder and discharging
a firearm from a vehicle.
Daequeon “Quando” Williams
Tamarion McCoy
Chris Tyler
Kolby Hemphill
The police department had made attempts to locate and contact these individuals earlier today
with no contact made. We are encouraging and asking these subjects to turn themselves in to any
police officer or go to the Bi-State Justice Center. If anyone knows the location of these
subjects, please call 911.