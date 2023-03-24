Murder Warrant Issued for Four in Sunday Murder

Advertisement

On Sunday March 19 th , 2023, officers of the patrol division and criminal

investigations division begin a homicide investigation in to the shooting death of Michael Clark and the injury of a 6 year old child at the intersection of Pinehurst Street and Grove Street.

The Criminal Investigation Division announced that they have active felony arrest warrants for

four men in connection with the shooting. The charges are currently for murder and discharging

a firearm from a vehicle.

Daequeon “Quando” Williams

Tamarion McCoy

Chris Tyler

Kolby Hemphill

The police department had made attempts to locate and contact these individuals earlier today

with no contact made. We are encouraging and asking these subjects to turn themselves in to any

police officer or go to the Bi-State Justice Center. If anyone knows the location of these

subjects, please call 911.