Advertisement

Irene Lewis Clemons was born on July 31, 1929 in McKamie, Arkansas. Our beloved aunt, sister, wife and friend, departed this life to live with the Lord on March 14, 2023 at Christus St. Michael Hospital. She was the third of 11 children born to the union of Ean and Mary Lewis. Irene attended Booker T. Washington High School and later earned her GED. She became a licensed beautician and pursued this career for a number of years before being employed by Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant. She later retired from her position to care for her husband.

Irene accepted Christ at an early age and was a devoted member of the Canaan Baptist Church. She served that congregation as an Usher for several years. She was also devoted to her community. Irene worked diligently at the Sandflat Glendale Shannon Neighborhood Center until her health failed. Always civic minded, Irene participated in city council meetings and worked the polls on voting days. In 1994 Irene was awarded a Community Service Award by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. in recognition of her years of dedication. As part of her service to others, Irene was a life-long member of Order to the Eastern Star, Queen Ester Chapter #200. She attended all meetings and traveled to Houston, Texas for their annual convention.

Irene married the love of her life, John Russell Clemons and they lived happily until his death in 2001. Irene was preceded in death by her parents: Ean and Mary Lewis, siblings; J. L. Lewis; Katie Lewis Crittenden; Lillie Mae Lewis Jones, Doris J. Lewis Weekly; Edward E. Lewis, Sr., and John H. Lewis. She is survived by her brothers: James L. Lewis, Mandeville, AR and Leo Lewis of St. Louis, Missouri as well as sisters: Maxine Lewis Crittenden (Jimmie), of Wake Village, TX and Lenora Lewis Mathis, of Los Angeles, CA. She also leaves to mourn her loss a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends. Irene Lewis Clemons was born on July 31, 1929 in McKamie, Arkansas. Our beloved aunt, sister, wife and friend, departed this life to live with the Lord on March 14, 2023 at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

Advertisement

She was the third of 11 children born to the union of Ean and Mary Lewis. Irene attended Booker T. Washington High School and later earned her GED. She became a licensed beautician and pursued this career for a number of years before being employed by Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant. She later retired from her position to care for her husband. Irene accepted Christ at an early age and was a devoted member of the Canaan Baptist Church. She served that congregation as an Usher for several years. She was also devoted to her community. Irene worked diligently at the Sandflat Glendale Shannon Neighborhood Center until her health failed.

Always civic minded, Irene participated in city council meetings and worked the polls on voting days. In 1994 Irene was awarded a Community Service Award by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. in recognition of her years of dedication. As part of her service to others, Irene was a life-long member of Order to the Eastern Star, Queen Ester Chapter #200. She attended all meetings and traveled to Houston, Texas for their annual convention.

Irene married the love of her life, John Russell Clemons and they lived happily until his death in 2001. Irene was preceded in death by her parents: Ean and Mary Lewis, siblings; J. L. Lewis; Katie Lewis Crittenden; Lillie Mae Lewis Jones, Doris J. Lewis Weekly; Edward E. Lewis, Sr., and John H. Lewis. She is survived by her brothers: James L. Lewis, Mandeville, AR and Leo Lewis of St. Louis, Missouri as well as sisters: Maxine Lewis Crittenden (Jimmie), of Wake Village, TX and Lenora Lewis Mathis, of Los Angeles, CA. She also leaves to mourn her loss a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, March 24, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM Canaan Baptist Church with Pastor Freddie Smith, Eulogist. Burial in Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas.

