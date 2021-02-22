Naples, Texas Man Arrested for Series of Rapes Reported to Have Occurred in Kansas

Advertisement

A Naples, Texas man has been arrested in connection to a series of rapes reported to have occurred in Ogden, Kan. from 2004 to 2012.

On November 11, 2020, officers filed a report for several past rape and aggravated criminal sodomy offenses in Ogden, listing a now 21-year-old female as the victim and a now 46-year-old male known to her as the suspect.

Michael James Tschantz, 46, was arrested this afternoon at the Naples Texas Police Department on a Riley County District Court warrant for five counts of rape of a child under 14 years of age.

Tschantz is currently confined in the Morris County, Texas Jail on a $600,000 bond pending extradition to the Riley County Jail.

This is an active and ongoing investigation; we are asking anyone who has further information about Tschantz to please contact RCPD Detective Brian Johnson at (785) 473-2323 or bjohnson@rileycountypolice.org, or your local police department.

Due to the nature of this crime, no additional information will be released.