Advertisement

Juanita Mae Greer, age 98, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on February 20, 2021 in a local care facility.

Mrs. Greer was born on July 18, 1922 in New Boston, Texas to her parents Henry F. and Florence Sanford Heflin. She was a retired cashier at Weingarten’s Grocery Store, loved taking care of her yard, and she was a Christian.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Norman M. Greer Sr.; her two sons, Norman M. Greer Jr., and James Greer; her siblings, Henry Heflin Jr., James “Jimmy” Heflin, and Mary Ruth Snyder.

Advertisement

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Barbara and Wimpy Johnson; her brother, Harvey and Phyllis Heflin; her sister, Kathy Milligan; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Chapelwood Cemetery.