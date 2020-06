Advertisement

A new dinner is now open in Downtown Texarkana.

B&J’s Downtown Diner & Creamery opened this week near the Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana.



B&J’s serves daily lunch specials and a set menu offering salads, sandwiches, and burgers.

B&J’s dinner opens daily at 11 a.m. and is located at 422 N State Line Ave.

