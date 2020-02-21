One person in custody in shooting death of 18-year-old

Advertisement

An 18-year-old is in custody in the shooting death of another teen Thursday evening in Texarkana.

Kayden May has been arrested on a charge of second degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old girl in Texarkana, Ark.

Around 5:30 p.m. the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Mosley Road, in reference to a reported accidental shooting.

Advertisement

Upon officers arrival they located an 18-year-old female deceased with a single gunshot wound.

The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division responded to continue the investigation which subsequently led to the arrest of May.

According to police, no further arrests are expected.

The victim’s name has not been released.

