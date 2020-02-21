Live Entertainment and Events in Texarkana February 21st ~ 22nd

Advertisement

Friday Night @

The Paragon Lounge – Heather Lynn & Jase Bryant, 8:30

Fat Jacks – Shelton, 9

Twisted Fork – Tracy Davis & Cody Pappas, 7

Arrow Bar – 89ers, 8

Scottie’s Grill – Raising Grey Acoustic, 7:30

LaFogata – Mobetta, 7

Saturday Night @

Fat Jack’s – Trey Johnson & The Droppers, 9

Arrow Bar – Tribute to Darin Night of Music, 8:30

The Paragon Lounge – Mardi Gras Parade Window Service, Noon

Scottie’s Grill – T Town Five, 7:30

Twin City Sports Bar – PC Band, 10

LaFogata – John Riddle, 7

Hopkins (Downtown) – Noah Rock, 8

Redbone Magic Brewing – One Night Stand, 7

Saturday Events

It’s time to let the good times ROLL! A Mardi Gras themed 5K benefiting Harvest Texarkana brought to you by The Sportsplex by HCE. Packet & SWAG Pickup: The Sportsplex by HCE . 5610 Richmond

Thursday 20 Feb 8 AM-7 PM & Friday 21 February 8 AM-8 PMStart/Finish Location: 345 E Front Street Parking Lot. Texarkana, Arkansas 75503

Check-in: 08:00-08:29 AM / Race Starts: 08:30 AM

Top Female & Male finishers will be crowned in a short ceremony at the end of the race, before the beginning of the Mardi Gras Kid’s Parade.

You can see the full schedule of ALL the Texarkana Mardi Gras Events on this page:

ALL PROCEEDS FROM THIS RACE ARE BEING DONATED TO HARVEST TEXARKANA! Come celebrate Mardi Gras, positive vibes and our amazing downtown area! We can’t wait to watch you GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!

Schedule of Events

Join us for local entertainment, vendor booths, a 5K run, a gumbo cookoff, parade floats, and more! The family-friendly fun starts February 22nd at 8:30 AM on Front Street, Downtown Texarkana.

8:30 am

Mardi Gras 5K Run

The 2020 Mardi Gras festivities will kick off with a 5K run that travels downtown Texarkana. – Sponsored by The Sportsplex

10:00 am

Disney Themed Kids’ Parade

Calling all wagons, bikes, trikes, and power wheels! Let the kids strut their stuff and participate in their own way!

Kids Parade Application Available Here

Food & Retail Vendors

Carnival themed food and retail vendors will be set up for your pleasure. ($25 per spot.)

Health Fair

In addition to food and retail vendors, we will also host a health and wellness fair from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. February is Heart Health Month and we will be raising awareness about heart health and other health topics. Please contact us if you would like your health or wellness business to participate.

11:00 am

Kids’ Carnival

STEAM themed carnival sponsored by Klondike Academy will have food, entertainment, and crafts. (No cost)

Gumbo Cook-Off

Think you have a mean gumbo? Enter our Gumbo Cook-off for a crack at our $500 prize! ($25 to enter.)

Gumbo Application Available Here

12:00 pm

Cookie Eating Competition

You will have 3 minutes to eat as many cookies as possible. Who will win and be crowned the Graham Slam Champion?? register now by calling 870 330 9132. Fee is $25/person and proceeds will go to Harvest Texarkana! (Sponsored by Graham Slam Bakery)

3:00 pm

Mardi Gras Parade

The 2020 Mardi Gras Parade will be Roaring 20s themed and will offer a $1,000 prize for the top community float and a $2,500 radio package for the top business float. ($5 entry fee per float.)

Bring the Family, Join The Fun!

