Police Continue Manhunt in Hempstead County

Arkansas State Police (ASP) is searching for a suspect who led Troopers on a high-speed pursuit and prompted a manhunt by multiple law enforcement agencies in Hempstead County on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

During a traffic stop that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67, a Trooper took Gerald Austin Carroll, 51, into custody. A rear passenger, identified as Thaddeus Ray Carroll, 50, moved into the driver’s seat and fled the scene with a female passenger, Melanie H. Bormann, 50.

During the pursuit, a Trooper deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle and another stopped the vehicle with a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) maneuver. During the incident, Bormann pointed a firearm at a Trooper. Carroll, who was holding a firearm, and Bormann fled on foot into a nearby pasture.

ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division, K-9, and Aerial Units responded to the scene. Officers with Hope, Texarkana and Ashdown Police Departments, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish assisted.

Bormann surrendered without incident about two hours into the search. Emergency personnel conducted a preliminary evaluation and transported her to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.

Anyone with information on Thaddeus Carroll’s whereabouts should contact ASP Troop G Headquarters (870) 777-4641 or a local law enforcement agency. Do not attempt to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.