PGHS Students Win Top State Awards in Daughters of the American Revolution Art Competition

Six Pleasant Grove High School art students receive top state awards in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Junior Citizens Contest: “Sparkling in the Stars with the 50th Anniversary of the NASA Space Shuttle Program.

The National Daughters of the American Revolution created the Junior American Citizens Committee to promote good citizenship and appreciation of American heritage and history among every school-age child in the United States. The JAC Committee offers local, state, and national contests in art, creative expression, and community service.

The students who won top honors not only submitted excellent art but also portrayed the theme well with attention and detail. The First Place entries will now compete on the national level of the Junior American Citizens contest.

State Contest Results

Category: Digital Art

1st Esmeralda Rodriguez

2nd Cassidy Rogers

3rd Esmeralda Rodriguez

Category: Art

1st Izzy Brown

1st Ruby Rehkopf

2nd Ginger Wright

Category: Poetry

1st Place – Erica Zofcin