Police Investigate After Woman Says She Was Kidnapped From Bossier City Casino

Advertisement

On Thursday, January 29 at approximately 9:25pm, Miller County Deputies were dispatched to the area of the 23-mile marker on Interstate 49 in Southern Miller County in reference to an individual attempting to flag down traffic. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with a female who reported that she had been abducted from a casino in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The female, a 36-year-old white female, reported that an unknown subject abducted her from the area of a Bossier City Casino where she had been visiting alone earlier in the day. The female reported that as she left the casino in her car, the unknown assailant appeared from the back seat of her car and directed her to drive northbound on Interstate 49, and that she ultimately convinced the assailant to allow her to pull her vehicle over on the side of the road. At that time, the female advised that she was able to flee her vehicle and attempted to flag down assistance. The victim was seen by Emergency Medical Personnel on the scene with no treatment being necessary.

Multiple units from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, the Bowie County, Texas Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police assisted in gathering information, searching for the alleged assailant, and processing the vehicle and scene. Law enforcement officials were unable to find any sign of the alleged assailant at the scene.

Advertisement

Sgt. Jessie Grigsby of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division contacted and coordinated with investigators from the Bossier City Police Department through the early morning hours. Miller County is assisting Bossier City P.D. in the transmission of information and evidence collected.

