Police Make Arrest in Spruce Street Shooting

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested Jkerrien Finley, 24, of Texarkana Texas in regard to the shooting that occurred last Friday morning in the 2300 block of Spruce Street. One man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during the shooting and was released from a local hospital earlier this week.

Finley is charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Detention, Possession of Marijuana (more than 5 but less than 50 pounds). His total bond has been set at $155,000 for those charges. However, he is also being held without bond on a Parole Violation warrant.

Officers were dispatched to the residence shortly before 11:00 on Friday morning and found a 32-year-old man lying in the front yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. As the initial officers arrived, they observed a black male running from the scene and carrying a bag and what appeared to be a pistol in his hands. The officers pursued the man into the wooded area northwest of the residence but quickly lost sight of him. A perimeter was set up in the area, and officers used a K-9 unit to assist in the search. He was not located, but officers found the gun and bag, which contained a large amount of marijuana, abandoned in the woods.

It was later learned that both Finley and the victim had shot at each other inside the residence. Detective James Dean was able to identify Finley as the shooter based upon information from the victim and the officers who pursued him into the woods. He was arrested without incident after a warrant was issued on Tuesday.

Finley is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail.

