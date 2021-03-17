Advertisement

Tyler Lane Cooper, age 13, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, March 15, 2021 at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tyler was born July 1, 2007 in Texarkana, Texas. He attended Connections Academy and was a member of Grace Church in Nash, Texas. He was a bright intelligent young man who was always thinking of others. He loved life to the fullest and his family was most important. He enjoyed dancing and was happiest when making people laugh. He was also a member of the ATAC Swim Team.

He is survived by his parents, Breann Cooper of Texarkana, Arkansas; Roy Cooper of Texarkana, Arkansas; his grandparents, Troy and Vonda Ward of Texarkana, Arkansas; his half-sisters, Deeanna Crum, Jessica Boles, Ashley Cooper and Lindsey Shepherd, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Tyler’s life will be 1:00 P. M. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Grace Church in Nash, Texas with Rev. Orville Farren officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.