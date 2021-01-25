Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

Advertisement

On January 24th, 2021 at approximately 8:58pm, The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department received a 911 call from the Tobacco Station store located at 3202 Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. The caller informed the dispatcher a black male wearing a camouflage type face mask, black hoodie with a green under shirt and black jeans had entered the store and displayed a firearm, demanding money from the register. The caller advised no one was injured and the suspect was last seen exiting the store going west on East 32nd Street. The suspect took approximately $500.00 cash and approximately $450.00 in smoking devices.

Officers did not locate anyone in the general area as they combed surrounding neighborhoods. The Criminal Investigation Division is asking for your help! If anyone can positively identify the suspect in these photos.



The suspect appears to be approximately 6’0” tall and approximately 200lbs. He was also wearing a black hat. He was in possession of a black, white, and blue sports type gym bag.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).

