Chamber Set to Recognize Accomplishments of the Community on January 28 Livestream

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a livestream Annual Celebration on January 28, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The virtual event will be streamed on the Chamber’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Platinum sponsors are Farmers Bank & Trust; Norton, Wood & Floyd; Texarkana College; and Cooper Tire.

“The Chamber and the Texarkana community worked hard throughout 2020. We want to recognize the individuals and organizations that stayed positive and persevered,” said Mike Malone, president of the Chamber.

Presentations will be made by the Chamber president, Economic Development Council, Greater Texarkana Young Professionals, the Chamber Ambassadors, the 2020 chairman of the Chamber Board, Joey Martin, and the 2021 chairman, Jennifer Harland. New to the program will be Large and Small Business of the Year Awards, and the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award. The Chamber will recognize retiring board members and pass the gavel to the new chairman of the board.

“The livestream will be produced much like a television show. We’ll have commercial breaks, and Heather Wright with KTAL will be our host,” explained Natalie Haywood, director of events and communications. Along with the livestream, there will be a virtual silent auction that begins on Monday, January 25 at noon. “We’ve got some great items in the silent auction this year thanks to our Ambassadors. You’ll see certificates for a video production, ice chests, a power washer, jewelry, a little bit of everything for everyone,” said Haywood.

To view the production, simply visit the “Texarkana Chamber of Commerce” Facebook page or the “Texarkana Chamber” YouTube page. The livestream will begin promptly at 1:30 PM on January 28, 2021. The silent auction will begin January 25, 2021 at noon and end February 5, 2021, at 5:00 PM. The links for all virtual platforms are below:

•Silent Auction: www.biddingowl.com/TexarkanaUSAChamberofComm

•Facebook: www.facebook.com/TexarkanaChamberofCommerce

•YouTube: www.youtube.com [search Texarkana Chamber]

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on connecting the community and businesses. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties. Information on the Chamber and membership is available at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas or 903-792-7191. Questions can be directed to Natalie Haywood at nhaywood@texarkana.org

