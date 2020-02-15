The Juicy Seafood Coming to Texarkana

Advertisement

The Juicy Seafood will soon be opening in the old Buffalo Wild Wings building in Texarkana.

Buffalo Wild Wings closed their Texarkana location in January.

The Juicy Seafood serves fried seafood and shellfish combos, according to their menu. Offering seafood such as blue crab, shrimp, snow crab legs, crawfish, clams, and mussels.



According to The Juicy Seafood website current locations exist in Georgia, Alabama, New York, Colorado, and Mississippi, and Indiana.

No word yet on when The Juicy Seafood will be opening in Texarkana.