Man gets 40 years for sexual abuse of 4-year-old boy in Miller County

Advertisement

A man who sexually abused a 4-year-old boy in 2020 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to several counts of sexual assault in Miller County circuit court.

Kegun Dwayne Daigle, 26, was babysitting two boys, ages 4 and 5, in July 2020 while their mother was working, according to a probable cause affidavit. Miller County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana after the mother brought her 4-year-old for treatment July 31, 2020.

The mother reported that she received a message from Daigle while she was working July 31, 2020, which said the 4-year-old fell on a toy and “busted his lip.”

Advertisement

The mother told deputies she left work and went home when she was unable to reach Daigle and get additional information about her children. The mother reported that when she got home, she found the 4-year-old in his underwear in the bathtub with cold water running.

After getting the boy out of the tub, the mother noticed the boy was “walking oddly” and the child told her Daigle had assaulted him. The mother found her child’s rectum was bleeding, he had fresh marks and bruises on his body and his lip was bleeding.

A doctor in the emergency room who examined the child found tearing in the boy’s rectum, bruising on the child’s penis and marks and bruises on the boy’s body.

The boy and his older brother told staff at the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center that Daigle kicked the 4-year-old and hit the child with a spoon.

Daigle was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing before Circuit Judge Wren Autrey in Miller County. He received 25 years on a count of first-degree sexual assault and 15 years on each of two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He must now register as a sex offender.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said the two 15-year sentences will run concurrently together but consecutively to the 25-year sentence for a total of 40 years.

