Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspects who Allegedly Assaulted Officers

Advertisement

Texarkana, Ark. Police are seeking the public’s assistant in identifying suspects that allegedly assaulted police officers.

According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m., Sgt. Vanmeter and Ofc. Tubbs had cleared a call about a trespassing subject at the Dapper at 2905 Arkansas Boulevard. Sgt. VanMeter observed a female being assaulted by another female and attempted to break up the situation and make an arrest.

During their efforts police say the crowd became violent toward the officers striking them several times in the face and head. Officers were able to make two arrests during the incident. Police have posted the following 16-second video found on social media and would appreciate any assistance from the public in identifying those involved in this incident.

Advertisement

Police ask you message TAPD on Facebook or call 903 798 3130 and ask to speak with an officer about this incident if you have any information.



