UA Texarkana LPN Graduates Achieve 100% Pass Rate

The class of 2022 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Texarkana campus Licensed Practical Nursing graduates achieved a 100% first attempt pass rate on the NCLEX board exam. *The national average pass rate for all candidates is 67.46%.

Jessica Schroader, UAHT LPN Director, said the success of LPN students at the college is a testament to the high-quality instruction that UAHT teachers strive to provide. “Our faculty are determined to prepare our students to succeed,” Schroader said. “We take time to ensure our students are prepared academically and clinically to succeed on their exam and in the real world once they go to work. Our students are also top-notch. The UAHT nursing programs have an exceptional reputation that helps us attract quality students. We hope to continue training excellent nurses to provide excellent employees for our healthcare facilities and quality care to our region for years to come. Everyone at UAHT is proud of these students and would like to congratulate them on their accomplishments.”

The application for admission to the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program at the UAHT Hope campus is now open. The deadline to apply is May 1.

Students can apply here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=FucGHnSAXkaAI2RqeeQX64yq5S2_BrJNrnlHTJJXjLZUQkFTWVFRWDRaSTkwNVhETE1JTTlaVEk5Sy4u

The LPN program is a full-time, 11-month, selective admission program leading to a Technical Certificate in Practical Nursing. The program prepares students for licensure through the National Council Licensing Examination (NCLEX-PN). The program meets the requirements for accreditation by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing.

For more information, please call the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Health Professions Department at 870-722-8289.

