Prostitution Sting Nets 3 Arrests In Texarkana

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–Three men are facing felony prostitution charges for allegedly arranging to pay for sex with an undercover officer in the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Court records show the department made three arrests for solicitation of prostitution on Aug. 17. The men were unaware they were texting with a cop when they arranged to meet and pay for sex, probable cause affidavits in the cases allege.

Each of the accused was arrested when they arrived to meet a phony prostitute, the affidavits said. Texas became the first state in the country to classify solicitation of prostitution as a felony in 2021. The legislative change is targeted at human trafficking.

Advertisement

Scott Stephenson, 46, of Crossett, Arkansas, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon as well as solicitation. Stephenson allegedly had 2.9 grams of suspected meth and a .40 caliber pistol in his possession when he was taken into custody. He is currently free on bonds totaling $25,000, Bowie County records show.

Jonathan Stone Tindell, 31, was allegedly in possession of 10 grams of cocaine at the time of his arrest for solicitation. He is currently free on bonds totaling $40,000.

James Lloyd, 28, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was released Aug. 18 after posting a $10,000 bond on a solicitation charge.

If convicted of solicitation, the men face six months to two years in a Texas state jail or up to five years probation.

