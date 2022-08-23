A New Year and a New Time to Sign up with the Caddo Area Council, BSA

Advertisement

The Caddo Area Council, BSA are excited for the upcoming year with registration for Cubs already starting! “The last two years we have been limited from going into schools and meeting with students and parents because of COVID, but we are so excited to be back and to be able to have registration events happening over the course of the next few weeks around the Texarkana area so we can meet and reach so many other kids in our area,” said Janice Richardson.

Our local Caddo Area Council Boy Scouts of America serves over 7,000 youth in Southwest Arkansas and North East Texas. The Council is led by over 1,600 volunteers who are making a difference is the lives of their scouts, and the communities they reside in. Last year, our local Eagle Scout troops helped build a handicap accessible addition to Spring Lake Park, which provided a new playground area to meet the needs of our ever growing community.

The Caddo Area Council, BSA will host several sign-up nights throughout the next few weeks. The next one being TODAY Tuesday, August 22nd at 6PM at Pleasant Grove Intermediate School. Along with visiting schools around our area, the other sign-up events can be found below:

Advertisement

This year, the Council is excited to announce several events that are taking place throughout the next few months for family, friends and newcomers. The first big event of the season is the Cub Fun Day! On October 1st from 9AM-2PM, the BSA will host an event where you can sign your kids up for cubs, while letting your students explore everything the BSA has to offer! The event will be held at Camp Preston Hunt, and families are encouraged to pre-register for the event by signing up at www.caddobsa.org. The event will be an introduction to scouting, and kids can enjoy a climbing tower, paper rockets, canoes and more!

“For families that are struggling, but are interested in signing up their students for Cubs this year, the Caddo Area Council have a program called “camperships”, where families can apply for financial help with camps, fees, uniforms and more. If you are interested in receiving help please contact the Caddo Area Council for more information,” said Jan.

To reach the Caddo Area Council, BSA please call (903) 793-2179, or visit caddobsa.org.