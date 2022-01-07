Public’s help requested in sexual assault investigation

Advertisement

Law enforcement officials in Bowie County are requesting the public’s help in a sexual assault investigation.

Brayden Lee Ross was arrested on a charge of sexual assault this week by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently free on a $200,000 bond.

Ross, 21, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is related to a woman he was dating. The assaults allegedly occurred in October, November and December, according to probable cause documents.

The girl allegedly reported being assaulted the first time while alone with Ross on a hunting lease Oct. 30. Ross allegedly threatened to harm the girl if she told anyone. Other assaults allegedly occurred near Thanksgiving and on Dec. 23, the day the allegations were reported to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said investigators are hoping to identify potential witnesses or other alleged victims. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kyle Holcomb at (903) 798-3375.

