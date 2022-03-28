Registered sex offender facing allegation of sexual abuse of 8-year-old boy in Bowie County

Advertisement

A man who is required to register as a sex offender because of a 2005 conviction for sexual abuse involving a 15-year-old boy has been charged with child sex abuse in Bowie County involving an 8-year-old boy.

Rickey Lee Johnson, 52, was arrested this month for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. According to a probable cause affidavit, Johnson was alone with the boy in the living room of a Texarkana, Texas, house when the alleged abuse occurred.

Johnson allegedly molested the boy after the child’s father died in December.

Johnson is required to register as a sex offender for life because of a 2005 conviction for indecency with a child by sexual contact. If found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Johnson faces five to 99 years or life in prison. If convicted of indecency with a child by contact, Johnson faces 2 to 20 years in prison.

Johnson is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $300,000. Johnson’s cases are assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

