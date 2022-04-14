Robber sentenced to 20 years in convenience store hold-up

Advertisement

A Texarkana man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for the robbery of a State Line Avenue convenience store last year.

Jonathan Dewayne Carroll, 27, pleaded guilty to robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons in Miller County circuit court on Tuesday morning. Carroll was arrested Jan. 12, 2021, after threatening a clerk with a gun and firing a shot into a cigarette display at the Speed-X convenience store on State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Carroll was wearing a face mask, lime green gloves and a hoodie when he entered the store and took a drink to the counter. After the clerk rang up his purchase, Carroll pointed a pistol at her and demanded money. After Carroll fired a shot, the clerk ran to the back of the store and Carroll fled without taking anything.

The clerk and her manager called 911 from a back office. Carroll was arrested by Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department officers near the store that night.

Carroll was represented by Public Defender Jason Mitchell. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cotten prosecuted the case.

