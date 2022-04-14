Lois Dansby

Advertisement

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Lois Morgan Dansby went home to be with the Lord. We will miss the smile, the scent, and the unending love and strength that was our beloved Nani, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and best friend.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Tom Dansby; three children, Chris (Zach) Bankhead, Casey(Sarah) Dansby, Dawn (Jeff) Kelly; eight grandchildren, Zoe L. Dansby, Derek M. Dansby, Casey L Dansby, Adalynn M. Dansby, Macie Rae Wright, W. Maddox Wright, Alec Stewart, and Lauren Stewart; also by her sister Jo Elaine (Bryan) Addy; two brothers John Thomas Morgan and Harold Glen (Marie)Morgan; her favorite nieces and nephews, Michael Riddell, Stephanie (Cory)Ochs, Topia (Cody) Sullivan, Andia Addy, Tracie (Tommy)Crawford, Scott (Jennifer)Jones, Britnee (William) Decker, Brad (Tamara) Morgan, David (Amber) McAlister, Richard McAlister, Kacie Morgan, Brandon Morgan; and her sister-in-law, Jane Dansby Gatewood.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas. Burial of cremains will follow at Sandhill Cemetery.

