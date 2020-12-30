Elsie Mae Henry

Advertisement

Elsie Henry was born May 14, 1925 in Antioch, Texas. She went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus on December 28, 2020.

She is survived by a brother Donald Robinson and a sister Joye Boone.

She was the daughter of Stanley and Saloma Robinson. She married James Norman Henry in 1941. During World War Two she was a welder on battleships and submarines in California. Elsie Henry was part of the greatest generation. Her drive, determination, and integrity were living testaments to her being a part of the generation that saved all of us from tyranny.

She was divorced from Norman Henry in 1964. Even with not having the normal support system around her; Elsie Henry had a determination that could not be matched. It came from her love for her family. She worked two and three jobs in order to make sure that her kids had food on the table and a roof over their heads. In this way she taught her children her work ethic and never give up attitude. There are those that got glimpses of the wonderful traits of our mom, but her children saw them first hand and learned from the master.

During her marriage to Noman Henry, she had four children. Reba Jean Henry (the oldest and strongest in faith), Donna Kay Robertson (the explorer and leader), Deborah Ann Teague (the little angel, the one with the biggest heart), and James Howard Henry (the baby boy, the observer, the teacher). Each of these qualities is a trait that our mother had and passed on to us.

Elsie’s progeny will go on for some time. She has eight grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and ten great-great grandchildren.

Keep Jesus entertained and we will see you again.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

