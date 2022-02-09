Second suspect charged in connection with Texarkana woman’s fentanyl overdose

Advertisement

A second suspect has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance with serious bodily injury involving a woman who overdosed on pills containing fentanyl Dec. 19.

Johnathan Allen Murray, 33, aka “J Boi,” was arrested Feb. 2 and is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $250,000. Conner Morgan, 22, was arrested several days after a Texarkana, Texas, woman was found unresponsive and not breathing by her mother in their home.

The mother performed CPR on the girl until first responders arrived and she was taken to the hospital via LifeNet EMS. Texarkana, Texas, Police Department investigators determined the woman had ingested pills containing fentanyl earlier that evening and that she purchased the pills from Morgan.

According to probable cause documents, some pills were recovered from the woman’s bedroom by police after the overdose which tested positive for fentanyl but were probably fakes stamped to look like a prescription opioid pain killer. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Murray allegedly sold some pills to Morgan the afternoon of Dec. 19. Morgan allegedly sold some of the pills he bought from Murray to the woman.

Morgan is currently being held in the Bowie County jail. His bond on the charge of delivery of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury is set at $75,000. Morgan’s bond has been revoked on a charge of robbery in a prior case and he is being held in the Bowie County jail.

