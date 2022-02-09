TRAHC brings African circus to Perot Theatre stage with Cirque Zuma Zuma

Advertisement

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council is bringing Cirque Zuma Zuma, the ultimate African circus, to the Perot Theatre stage Saturday, Feb. 26., at 7:30 p.m. As seen on America’s Got Talent, this group of acrobats will bring the magic and excitement of the African circus to Texarkana.

Cirque Zuma Zuma is 90 minutes of nonstop action. Dressed in elaborate costumes, the show’s acrobats, street dancers, and contortionists perform alongside a live musical score of traditional African music.

“I am so excited for people in our region to experience this incredible show,” said TRAHC Executive Director Jennifer Unger. “These amazing performers put on a spectacle like no other. It is one of the best Cirque-style shows out there, and I think everyone who comes to see it will agree!”

After traveling the world as an acrobat, circus and street performer, Cirque Zuma Zuma founder John Jacob returned to Africa to recruit and train talented youngsters from 16 African nations. His goal was to create an exciting and affordable African Cirque-style special.

“Many describe Cirque Zuma Zuma as African-style Cirque du Soleil; such is the standard of the performers and the quality of the show’s live musical score,” Jacob said. “Africa is the cradle of all cultures, the ultimate source for all music, dance and ritual.”

Tickets for Cirque Zuma Zuma are $49, $41 and $33. Discounts are available for students, groups of 5+, military and seniors. Purchase tickets online at perottheatre.org or by calling the Perot Theatre box office at 903-792-4992.

