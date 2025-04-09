Seven Telford Unit Correctional Officers Arrested

Sponsor

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, law enforcement officers served seven felony arrest warrants related to an alleged conspiracy among correctional staff and others to introduce contraband into the Barry B. Telford Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

The arrests were made in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice, with the assistance of other state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies.

“Corruption is not and will not be tolerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” Texas Board of Criminal Justice Chairman Eric Nichols said. “We appreciate the hard work of the OIG team and our outstanding law enforcement partners in pursuing this investigation into introduction of contraband into our state prison system.”

The following TDCJ correctional officers were arrested on warrants for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, as issued in Bowie County:

Telford Unit Correctional Officers Mondraesha Quanee Davis, Joshua Demond David Johnson, Alexis Michelle Gregory, and Catherine Rene Davis all face charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Correctional Captain Jessica Nichole Ricks and Correctional Sergeant Kimberly Renee Edwards also face charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Correctional Officer Brittanee Wade faces multiple felony charges for Bribery, Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility, and Possession of Marijuana.

Seven search warrants were also executed at private residences related to the arrests.

“TDCJ has zero tolerance for officer misconduct. All allegations of misconduct are investigated by our office. These arrests are the work of many man hours by our investigators and partners,” OIG Inspector General Lance Coleman said.

Coleman thanked the Bowie County District Attorney, the Texarkana Police Department, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Arkansas State Police, the United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance.

“The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is committed to maintaining the safety and security of its facilities by holding accountable those who introduce contraband into our system,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “The agency is grateful for the work of OIG in helping to address this issue.”