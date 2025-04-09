Lewisville, Ark, Man Accused Of Rape Of 16-Year-Old Girl

Sponsor

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark–A Lafayette County man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in October.

Floyd Morgan, 60, is accused of forcing himself on the girl while at a residence in Stamps, Ark., according to court records filed Monday. Floyd allegedly threatened to beat the girl if she told anyone.

When members of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office went to arrest Morgan on March 10 at his Maple St. home in Lewisville, they allegedly noticed a strong odor of marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit detailing Morgan’s arrest on drug charges.

Morgan allegedly showed the officers a small amount of marijuana in a pill bottle before they obtained a search warrant for the house. The search allegedly turned up two metal pipes and a broken glass pipe used for smoking marijuana, “roaches” from marijuana cigarettes, rolling papers and loose marijuana.

Morgan has been charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana under four ounces and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

If found guilty of rape, Morgan faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison. He is currently being held in the Lafayette County jail with bail on the rape charge set at $75,000 and at $15,000 on the drug-related charges, court records show.

Floyd’s cases have been assigned to Circuit Judge Brent Haltom in the Eighth Judicial District South of Arkansas. Morgan is scheduled to appear before Judge Haltom for a pretrial hearing in May.