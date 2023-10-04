Sex Offender Facing New Federal Charges In Texarkana

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was sentenced to six years in prison in 2016 for a child pornography offense by a federal judge in Texarkana, Arkansas, is now facing similar charges in a federal court in Texarkana, Texas.

Patrick Wayne Kellam, 50, entered a plea of not guilty Monday to charges of possession of child pornography and transportation of child pornography at a hearing Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Boone Baxter on the Texas side of Texarkana’s downtown federal building. Kellam was indicted last month by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas.

In 2016, Kellam was sentenced to six years in a federal lockup for transportation of child pornography by U.S. District Susan O. Hickey on the opposite side of the downtown federal building on the Arkansas side. Judge Hickey also ordered 15 years of supervised release for Kellam, meaning he could face additional prison time on the Arkansas charge if found to have violated the conditions of his release and it is revoked.

According to the Texas indictment, Kellam possessed child porn in August while living in Texarkana, Texas, and transported it using the internet in March. The Texas Department of Public Safety website shows Kellam was residing in the 300 block of Fielden St.

Kellam’s six-year Arkansas term was the result of a plea agreement. If convicted on the new charge of possession of child pornography as a repeat offender, Kellam faces 10 to 20 years in federal prison. If convicted of transportation of child pornography as a convicted sex offender, he faces 15 to 40 years in federal prison. Fines up to $250,000 are possible on each count as well.

There is no parole from a federal prison term although offenders may earn up to 54 days credit per year toward their sentence for good behavior.

Kellam’s newest indictment includes a notice that the government intends to seek his forfeiture of a Samsung cell phone used in the alleged misconduct.

Kellam waived a detention hearing on the charges and is currently in federal custody. He is represented by Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Kummerfeld is representing the government, however, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker appeared for the government at Kellam’s arraignment on Monday.

Judge Baxter set Kellam’s case for a jury trial before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in late November but that setting is subject to change.

