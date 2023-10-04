Galaxy Paint Class to be held at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

Embark on a journey through the universe of colors and create your own cosmic masterpiece in Galaxy Paint Class at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. This course is perfect for art enthusiasts of all levels who want to explore their creativity and unleash their inner artists. Our experienced instructors will guide you through creating a stunning painting that represents your personal galaxy. You will learn techniques to blend colors, create textures, and add depth to your artwork. All materials are provided; just bring your imagination. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to explore the cosmos in a new way!

The course costs $40 per person, and registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 870-722-8568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.