Sex offender indicted for allegedly violating registration requirements

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas: A man convicted of a sex crime in Arkansas was indicted by a Bowie County grand jury Thursday for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Corey Kelley, 46, is accused of moving from a residence in Texarkana, Arkansas, to one in Texarkana, Texas, without notifying the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. Kelley pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl in Miller County in June 2010. He served a 12-month term of probation.

According to a probable cause document, Kelley allegedly was living in a Texarkana, Texas, apartment leased by his wife in March 2021 though he claimed to be living with his mother in a house in Texarkana, Arkansas. Kelley allegedly told a sex offender registration officer July 8, 2021, that he was still living in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Investigators spoke to other residents of the Texarkana, Texas, apartment complex where they allege Kelley was living. Other residents allegedly told the officer that Kelley is their neighbor and is regularly on the property. Investigators further allege that Kelley was driving a vehicle on a regular basis which he did not report.

If found guilty of failing to register as a sex offender, Kelley faces six months to two years in a state jail. He is currently free on a $5,000 bond.

Bowie County records show Kelley has a pending misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly hitting a man in the face with his fists Nov. 23. Kelley was arrested and released Feb. 18 for Class A misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury with a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

