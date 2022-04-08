Pleasant Grove Independent School District Names Jay Sutton Director of Bands

The Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved Jay Sutton to be the Director of Bands in their meeting on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Mr. Sutton, a proud alumnus of Pleasant Grove ISD, has ten years of experience in education, spending the past seven years at Redwater High School as the Director of Bands and Fine Arts Department Chair. At Redwater, his bands were consistent Sweepstakes Award winners and were a two-time Finalist at the UIL State Marching Band Championships. Prior to his appointment at Redwater ISD, Sutton was an Assistant Band Director at Texarkana ISD. He currently serves on the State Board of Directors for the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) as the Region IV Coordinator. He is also the ATSSB All-State Symphonic Band Organizer.

Sutton received his Bachelor of Music Degree from Henderson State University. He and his wife, Kim, also an alumna of PGISD, reside in Texarkana with their two young boys, Reid (3), and Benjamin (1).

