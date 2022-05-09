Sex offender pleads not guilty to violating registration reporting rules

Advertisement

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas: A registered sex offender in Texarkana pleaded not guilty last week to violating reporting requirements.

Corey Kelley, 46, is accused of moving from a residence in Texarkana, Arkansas, to one in Texarkana, Texas, without notifying the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. Kelley pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl in Miller County in June 2010. He served a 12-month term of probation.

Kelley appeared last week with Texarkana attorney Shorty Barrett before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison for arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty.



According to a probable cause document, Kelley allegedly was living in a Texarkana, Texas, apartment leased by his wife in March 2021 though he claimed to be living with his mother in a house in Texarkana, Arkansas. Kelley allegedly told a sex offender registration officer July 8, 2021, that he was still living in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Investigators spoke to other residents of the Texarkana, Texas, apartment complex where they allege Kelley was living. Other residents allegedly told the officer that Kelley is their neighbor and is regularly on the property. Investigators further allege that Kelley was driving a vehicle on a regular basis which he did not report.

If found guilty of failing to register as a sex offender, Kelley faces six months to two years in a state jail. He is currently free on a $5,000 bond.