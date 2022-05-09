Jim Pedigo

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

James “Jim” Wilmore Pedigo, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Pedigo was born March 16, 1940, in Pride, Louisiana to Jesse and Myrtle (Carpenter) Pedigo. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Red River Army Depot. Jim was a Christian and loved the Lord with all his heart. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Texarkana where he taught Sunday School for many years. He truly loved his church family.

Jim enjoyed playing games and had game nights at his house weekly. He was an avid chess player and a woodworker. He was also a published writer in several magazines.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.

Survivors include two daughters, Ronda Riggs and Tracy Smith and husband, Steve all of Texarkana ; seven grandchildren, Phillip Riggs, Allan Jones, Emily Johnson, Kendyl Kennedy, Natalie Bryan, Riley Smith and Holly Grace Smith; four great-grandchildren along with many other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, May 9, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

