Sex Offender Sentenced To More Than 16 Years For Child Sexual Abuse Material

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was already required to register as a sex offender before being charged with distributing child sexual abuse material has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison by a federal judge in Texarkana.

Kris Matthew Martinson, 49, has been required to register as a sex offender since being convicted of exposing himself to a 7-year-old boy in 2010. Last week Martinson was sentenced to 195 months – or more than 16 years – by U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III during a hearing Thursday in Texarkana’s downtown federal building.

Following his release from prison, Martinson will be supervised by federal authorities for 20 years and will continue to be required to regularly register as a sex offender with local law enforcement where he lives and works.

Martinson admitted that he distributed a video of a prepubescent boy being sexually assaulted by an adult man.

The government is seeking his forfeiture of two cell phones, a digital storage device, fuji film and a Kindle, records show.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety sex offender registry, Martinson had been residing in Winnsboro, Texas, ahead of the new charges. The database shows that Martinson served a term of probation in Franklin County, Texas, after being convicted of indecency with a child by exposure in 2010 with the victim in that case being a 7-year-old boy.

Martinson was represented at the hearing before Judge Schroeder by Kenneth Hawk of the Federal Public Defender’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bob Wells represented the government.