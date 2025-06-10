Sponsor

LaWanda Jean Nelson Rich, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday June 8, 2025 at her residence.

Mrs. Rich was born August 22, 1950 in Atoka, Oklahoma and was a retired Nursing Home Administrator.

She is survived by her husband, John Rich of Texarkana, Texas; three sons, Ryan Rich and wife Stacey of Tyler, Texas, John Rich III and wife Lisa of Texarkana, Texas and Blake Rich of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Virginia Moore of Jacksonville, Texas; six grandchildren, Wylan, Liam, Amy, Gabby, Thad and Spence; two great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 12, 2025 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with Rev. Kevin Holt officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5-7.