Sheriff Investigating Death of Elderly Couple in Western Bowie County

On 11-17-2024 Bowie County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of County Road 4316 for two suspicious deaths.

When deputies arrived, they found Billy Don English, 86 years of age, and Sethiena Trudie English, 85 years of age, deceased in their home. According to authorities, the way they were found indicated that their deaths were not natural and investigators along with the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene.

Bowie County investigators continued to gather information while TTPD Crime Scene Analysts Marc Sillivan and Spencer Price processed the home. Judge Susie Spelling ordered that both victims be sent to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science for autopsies. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these deaths should contact Captain David Biggar at 903-798-3150 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903-628-6815 or 903-798-3149.