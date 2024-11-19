Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees Approves Chad Caldwell as New Police Chief

Sponsor

The Pleasant Grove Independent School District has appointed Chad Caldwell as its new Police Chief. Caldwell brings a wealth of experience with over 25 years in law enforcement, including roles with the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the Rowlett Police Department, and most recently as a Police Officer with Methodist Health System.

Caldwell’s career includes certifications as a Master Police Officer, Mental Health Police Officer, and TCOLE (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement) certified instructor. He is also an Advanced School Resource Officer, Certified ALERT Instructor, and Public Information Officer, bringing a diverse skill set to the Pleasant Grove ISD Police Department.

“Chad Caldwell’s broad experience in both general law enforcement and school-specific safety roles, combined with his passion for working with students, makes him an excellent choice to lead our police department,” said Pleasant Grove ISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle. “I am excited to work alongside him as we continue to ensure a safe and supportive environment for our students and staff.”

Caldwell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M University-Commerce and a Master of Science in Applied Criminology. In addition to his work history, Caldwell has coordinated community outreach initiatives such as Citizen Police Academies and National Night Out events, demonstrating a strong commitment to crime prevention and public engagement.

Caldwell will officially begin his duties as Pleasant Grove ISD Police Chief on December 2, 2024.