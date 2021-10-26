Shoplifting call leads to animal cruelty charge

Advertisement

A man who was confronted by Bowie County sheriff’s deputies for alleged shoplifting from a store in Redwater, Texas, in September was given a misdeamor theft citation and arrested for felony animal cruelty.

James Lynn Taylor, 27, and a second suspect identified in court records as Taylor’s younger adult brother were given misdemeanor citations for theft under $100 in connection with bottles of Cayman Jack alcoholic drinks allegedly stolen from the Spring Market in Redwater on Sept. 16. While Taylor was being detained by deputies for the alleged theft, a female pitbull walked up which Taylor allegedly advised was his.

The dog had obvious injuries to its side and belly, according to a probable cause document. Taylor allegedly claimed he had poured rubbing alcohol on or around his dog and lit it on fire to get the dog to stop fighting with another dog two days before. Taylor allegedly had not taken the dog to a veterinarian but planned to treat the wounds himself with hydrogen peroxide later in the day.

Advertisement

Taylor has been charged with felony animal cruelty in Bowie County. He is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $35,000.

