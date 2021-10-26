Morriss Elementary School Students and Parents Raise Over $117,000 for Local School

Advertisement

For the last several weeks, Morriss Elementary School students and parents have been fundraising for the local schools yearly fundraiser known widely as Tiger Tracks. During the campaign students were asked to seek sponsorships within family, friends and neighbors, to help collect donations to support the schools continuing education program for teachers, new technology for students, field trips, supply demands and so much more. Through the fundraising program the students and parents of Morriss Elementary School have raised over $117,000 in donations to help support the school this year.

In a note that was sent home to parents from Morriss Elementary School Principal Brandy Debenport on Thursday, October 21st, she thanked parents and students for the “overwhelming level of support” the school had received from this year’s fundraiser. “We aren’t even done counting yet,” said Brandy on Friday, who was still waiting for the total from the online bidding parents were continuing to make for items such as premier parking in the pick up line and more. Debenport also noted that “Our VIPS Board is currently in the process of creating a subcommittee to help guide our spending because we have a very unique opportunity this year to do some really big things.”

To celebrate the success of their students’ fundraising, the school was filled with high energy Friday morning at their yearly Tiger Tracks Day event held for students, parents and friends. Throughout the day Friday, students were able to run through the Tiger Tracks tunnel as they were cheered on by family, friends and the Cheerleaders from the TISD district. Students were then able to participate in an hour-long fun run in which they were able to run with cheerleaders, teachers, friends and family along the track.

Morriss Elementary School is currently ranked #9 in the state of Texas and works diligently with students to prepare them for future STEM education and programs. Their yearly fundraising event allows the school to send teachers to special training, allow students to use new technology and learn new programs, as well as provides students with the opportunity to experience creative field trips and so much more. Morriss Elementary School is part of the Texarkana Independent School District.