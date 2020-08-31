Sister accused of shooting brother

Advertisement

A Bowie County woman has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting her brother following a dispute at a home where they both lived last month.

Eloisa Alaniz, 35, was arrested July 15 by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. Alaniz was allegedly assaulted by her brother who was then subdued outside their home by other members of their family.

While the brother was restrained, Alaniz allegedly went inside and retrieved a 9 mm handgun. Alaniz allegedly shot her brother in the right forearm and hit him in the head with the gun, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to court records, Alaniz appeared this week for a hearing before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell and was taken back into custody for allegedly violating the conditions of her bond. Alaniz had been free on a $30,000 bond since July 16.

If convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member, Alaniz faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

