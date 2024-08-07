Super Glue In Bank ATMs Leads To Arrest Of Texarkana Man

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A local man accused of inserting cards covered in super glue into slots at two Texarkana bank ATMs this month is facing a felony criminal mischief charge.

Courtney Tyrone Murphy Jr., 21, allegedly wore a mask on his face and a glove on his hand when he used a super glue-covered card to damage a Farmer’s Bank cash machine on St. Michael’s Drive at about 6:45 a.m., July 23, and when he did the same at a Capital One ATM on Richmond Rd. at about the same time the morning of July 17, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The glue-covered cards caused damage to the machines that led to police reports from personnel at both of the Texarkana, Texas, banks. Through video surveillance footage, investigators were able to link the incidents to a car registered to an address in the 2200 block of Wood St. and eventually they identified Murphy as their suspect.

Murphy was booked into the Bowie County jail July 25 and released the following day on a $15,000 bond, jail records show. If convicted of felony criminal mischief, Murphy faces two to ten years in prison.

The case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller. An attorney of record was not listed for Murphy in court records on Tuesday.