Texarkana ISD Announces Application Process for Vacant Board of Trustees Position

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees following the passing of Place 2 Board Member, Mr. Gerald Brooks.

Board of Trustees members are volunteers who dedicate their time to serving the community and ensuring the success of all students. To be eligible, applicants must be residents of the Texarkana Independent School District.

Any individual appointed to this vacant board position must meet the same qualifications required to run for a board position. The application includes legal requirements that must be met in order to be eligible to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees.

Interested individuals can find an electronic copy of the application on the Texarkana ISD website at www.txkisd.net.

Applications will be accepted until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Interested applicants should submit the Application and letter of interest to Gayle Hale at 4241 Summerhill Rd., Texarkana, TX 75503 or by email to Gayle.Hale@txkisd.net.

For further information, please contact Gayle Hale, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, TISD Administration Building, (903) 794-3651 extension 1019.



About Texarkana ISD

Texarkana Independent School District is committed to providing a quality education for all students in a safe and nurturing environment. The district strives to empower students to achieve their full potential and become responsible, productive citizens.

