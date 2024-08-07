Sponsor

George Allen Anthony, a beloved husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2024, at the age of 78. George was born in Texarkana, Texas on October 16th, 1945, where he lived and graduated as a proud Leopard from Liberty Eylau High School in 1964.

After graduating high school, he attended Texarkana College and dated the love of his life Jeannie Carol Ham. They married on November 4th, 1966, the same day he was drafted into the United States Army. George proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the 199th infantry during the Vietnam War.

Once home, George became a Texarkana, Texas Firefighter where he bravely served for 37 years and retired as a driver engineer at Station No. 7 in 2005 at the age of 60.

George was a member of the First Baptist Church on Moores Lane and attended the Agape sunday school class.

During his younger years, he was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed being a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks – Lodge 399 in Texarkana, Arkansas where he had many friends and good conversations throughout the years.

George was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ruby Anthony; two sisters, Carolyn Owens and Kathy Freeman.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeannie Ham Anthony; one son and daughter in law, Andy and Jennifer Anthony of Texarkana, Tx; granddaughter Fallon Anthony of Texarkana, Tx and half brother Edward Anthony, Jr. of Queen City, Tx.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 7th, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Shreve officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery directly following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to From His Heart Ministries, P.O. Box 7276, Texarkana, Tx 75505 or at https://support.fromhisheart.org/from-his-heart/donatenowvp.