TAPD Investigating Laurel Street Shooting

On Monday, July 15, 2024, at approximately 6:03 p.m., Texarkana Arkansas Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Laurel St. Upon the officers’ arrival, they observed the victim lying on the ground. The victim was bleeding from the left side of his head, near his ear, but was awake and breathing. LifeNet arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TAPD Officers placed crime scene tape and secured the scene. The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to further investigate the scene.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working diligently to locate the suspect(s) in the incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Det. Corvette Phillips at the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department. The victim is in stable condition at this time.