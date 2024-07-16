Sponsor

Harold Royce Baldwin, 83, passed away on July 13, 2024.

Mr. Baldwin was born on November 27, 1940, in Lonoke, Arkansas, to Buna and Ellis Baldwin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sister, and one great-granddaughter Ellie Baldwin.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years Lois Baldwin of Wickes, AR.; one son, Tim Baldwin and wife Christy of Magnolia, AR.; two daughters, Cathy McCarthy and husband Kevin of Caddo Mills, TX. and Rhona Meads and husband Timothy of Tyler, TX.; seven grandchildren, Joshua Baldwin, Hayden Baldwin, Jacob McCarthy and wife Chelsea, Patrick McCarthy and wife Mackenzie, Andrew Meads and wife Jenna, Hannah Kendall and husband Carter, and Nicholas Meads and wife Jenna; 14 great-grandchildren, Emmie, Beckham, Millie, Callie, Berkley, Larkin, Truett, Layne, Hudson, Caden, Madeline, Dana Lynn, Hal, and Patrick; one sister, Barbara McMillan and husband Bob of California; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com