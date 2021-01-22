Teen accused in hit and run pleads not guilty

Advertisement

A teen accused of failing to stop after striking a man riding a motorized bicycle in the 3800 block of Magnolia Street pleaded not guilty Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

LaDonta Davis, 18, appeared in court Thursday. Assistant Public Defender Clayton Haas entered a plea of not guilty for Davis. Haas asked Tidwell about a reduction in Davis’s $75,000 bond and a hearing is scheduled for next month. Haas noted that Davis was 17 at the time of his arrest and has no prior criminal record.

Davis allegedly struck the 51-year-old man Oct. 4 at around noon. The victim in the hit and run crash was originally taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, but he was later airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock for continued treatment of his injuries. The injuries are considered non life threatening.

If convicted of leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, Davis faces two to ten years in prison.

