Two Big MMA Fight-Nights One Weekend from Peak Fighting January 29th & 30th

Advertisement

PF6: DOMINATION

Friday, January 29th, 2021 – Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. GET TICKETS HERE

PF7: PROVING GROUND

Saturday, January 30th, 2021 – Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. GET TICKETS HERE

Next Friday and Saturday night you have the chance to witness the fists and feet of some of the most highly-trained violent individuals displaying their skills at Peak Fighting’s Domination and Proving Ground events at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center.

Advertisement

Both nights have full fight-cards of all weights classes featuring many ladies bouts.

Peak Fighting’s Matchmaker Jonny Ross said, “We have Fighters coming from all over; Some from San Diego, Canada, Mexico, California, a 6’11” heavyweight from Colorado, Houston, two D1 athletes are fighting each other Saturday night and plenty of girl fights and all weight classes represented, 125 to heavyweight.”

For those who miss out on tickets and would like to view from home can through Facebook PPV live. Check Peak Fightings FB page for information.

Underground Pizza by Tyler Traut will be available for purchase along with and a liberal selection of beverages.

Peakfighting would like to thank the US Army for presenting our Nation’s colors during The National Anthem, Signature Care for providing an in-ring medical professional, and Pawn Express.

Here is some more info from PeakFighting.com——>

PF6: DOMINATION

Friday, January 29th, 2021 – Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. GET TICKETS HERE

2020 is over and I think we can all agree that is a good thing. Leave the past behind and DOMINATE 2021 with Peak Fighting. Peak Fighting is starting the year off right with PF6 – DOMINATION. Live MMA action is coming back to the Ark-La-Tex with back-to-back fight nights at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. Join us and witness all of the mayhem and carnage we are calling Domination as the Peak Fighters leave it all in the cage. Come help us support our local fighters at this exciting event. Buy tickets now!

*** IMPORTANT – Please note that this is a two-night event. PF6-Domination on Friday, January 29th, 2021, and PF7-Proving Grounds on Saturday, 30th, 2021. If you want to attend both events you MUST purchase tickets for both events. Purchasing tickets on this page are only for FRIDAY’s PF6 event. To purchase additional tickets for PF7, please visit the PF7-Proving Grounds event page.

PF7: PROVING GROUND

Saturday, January 30th, 2021 – Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. GET TICKETS HERE

Back-to-back fight weekend, PF7 – Proving Grounds is the 2nd day of fighting brought to you by Peak Fighting. 2020 is over with very little MMA action to talk about, so that leaves 2021 as a proving grounds for fighters to prove that they are the best. Live MMA action is coming back to the Ark-La-Tex with back-to-back fight nights at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. Join us and witness all of the mayhem and carnage we are calling Proving Grounds as the Peak Fighters leave it all in the cage. Come help us support our local fighters at this exciting event. Buy tickets now!

*** IMPORTANT – Please note that this is a two-night event. PF6-Domination is on Friday, January 29th, 2021, and PF7-Proving Grounds on Saturday, 30th, 2021. If you want to attend both events you MUST purchase tickets for both events. Purchasing tickets on this page is only for Saturday’s PF7 event. To purchase additional tickets for PF6, please visit the PF6-Proving Grounds event page.

Two Big MMA Fight-Nights One Weekend from Peak Fighting.