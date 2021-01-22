Man Struck and Killed Riding Bike on W. 7th Street

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating a fatality crash in the 3500 block of W. 7th Street that happened about 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

A man that police have not yet been able to identify was apparently riding his bicycle in the roadway when he was struck by westbound Lincoln Navigator. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of Navigator was not injured, but she transported to the hospital for medical evaluation as she is pregnant.

Traffic investigators continue to investigate.

